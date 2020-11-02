He captures the Nobel Laureates in black and gold

As the names of the Nobel Prize winners are announced one after the other in Sweden, Stockholm, their portraits appear on screen. These portraits -- black outlines embellished with gold foil -- are drawn by Niklas Elmehed.

October is a special month for Niklas. He may remain behind the scenes, but is busier than ever. This year, as the Nobel 'season' ended, I sent him an email. He replied after some time, "What do you want to know?" I wanted to know while the whole world waited with baited breath to hear the names of the Nobel Prize winners, did he get to know their names in advance?

Before we come to the interview, let me write a bit about Niklas. He lives in Sweden with his wife and children. He joined the Nobel Media in 2012 as an art director. At the time not many good photographs were available of these who won the Nobel prizes in the science categories. It was then decided that Niklas would sketch the winners whose good photographs were not available on the internet.

In 2014 Niklas left his job with the Nobel Media to work as a freelancer, but it was still his task to sketch the Nobel Laureates. It was then decided that all the Nobel Prize winners would be sketched in the same style by Niklas. That continues till now.