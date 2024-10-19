72 properties of ex-minister Saifuzzaman traced: British MP Apsana Begum

Prothom Alo :
You supported the anti-discrimination movement of general students in Bangladesh during July and August and protested the killing of students in the British parliament. How did you grasp the students' appeal from such a distance?
The UK government was aware of the anti-discrimination movement in Bangladesh in different ways. Many in the parliament supported the motion that I moved in the parliament by signing it. On the plus side, everyone, regardless of caste and creed, supported it.
The youth want Bangladesh to progress. They want a positive change so that lives become better. This is why they came forward. Human rights should be strengthened in Bangladesh, and this was clearly put forward by Gen Z. They succeeded to activate the people, where the opposition parties failed due to lack of a clean image. We must take these issues into consideration.
As a young representative in the UK parliament, how do you see the student-people uprising in Bangladesh?
The lesson from my political career and faith is – ensuring equity everywhere and building a healthy and pure society with participation of everyone. What the students in Bangladesh have achieved is historic, and it must not fail. All should learn from the previous government’s failures and work shoulder to shoulder to build a new Bangladesh.
In my view, the loss of public confidence was the main reason for the previous government's downfall. Now, I hope all will come together and rebuild things in a better way.
Properties of former former Bangladeshi land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury have been traced in the UK, and around 70 of those are located in your constituency – Poplar and Limehouse. You have written to the UK's national crime agency (NCA) to initiate an investigation. Have you received any response?
First of all, I am personally very surprised. As far as we know, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury owns properties not only in the UK but also in the US, Dubai, Singapore, and Malaysia. A total of 72 properties were found in my constituency alone. So, I looked into it.
My position is – anyone involved in corruption, including members of the Awami League government, should be investigated thoroughly. Bangladesh is going through many economic adversities. The current government should consider the matter seriously and take necessary measures. You have asked if I have received any response from the NCA. I have actually asked for their assistance in investigating the issue. As far as I know, the director general's office is looking into the matter. There are many Bangladeshis in Tower Hamlets, and they too demand justice.
Apart from Saifuddin, many Bangladeshi businessmen and politicians are said to have smuggled illicit assets into the UK. How can the Bangladesh government seek help from the UK to repatriate these assets?
Money laundering and asset theft take a country backward. We, who are from the grassroots, want Bangladesh to thrive democratically. There is no doubt that these issues will require assistance from the UK government. As a person of Bangladeshi origin who grew up in the UK with , I know that a large number of people from Bangladesh reside in the UK and all over the world. Bangladesh ranks sixth in terms of its immigrant population in the UK. The UK maintains a legacy different from others. The Covid-19 pandemic showed us how the poor and the weak get highly affected across the world, due to discrimination.
Considering all these issues, including the UK legacy, Bangladesh should pursue the UK.
You have been suspended from the Labour Party's parliamentary committee for six months. Earlier, there seemed to be some distance between you and the party. Is this because of your closeness to former party leader Jeremy Corbyn, or is there another reason?
I was suspended from the Labour Party's parliamentary group for six months, not from the party itself. I grew up with certain social principles, and I have always been by the side of justice due to the principles. I was in favour of removing barriers to children’s access to social benefits, and I took the stance from my principles. However, I definitely consider national priorities, and I prioritise my principles and the interests of my constituency.
You have been very vocal in parliament and beyond in favour of Palestine regarding the Gaza war. You also voted against your party on the ceasefire proposal. How do you see the current war situation?
The aggression in Gaza is unacceptable under any circumstances. Over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, many of them children. I have always spoken out in this regard in the parliament and will continue to do so in future. Whichever government remains in power, it should stand in favour of justice. Recently, my government also took position in favour of my view and against the war. The British people also support a ceasefire. The arms trade is a significant issue here. As the UK has a strong infrastructure of its own, it is worth noting what the UK stands for. From my position, I will keep presenting my speeches, so that the British prime minister focuses on establishing peace across the world.
Where do you see yourself as a politician in the future?
In my childhood, I never thought of becoming an MP or entering politics. It was my encounters of local campaigns and observation of the people’s problems up close that inspired me to get involved in politics. People elected me, and I will continue to speak up for their problems. Working for them will always be a priority to me.
Thank you.
Thank you too.