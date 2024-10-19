72 properties of ex-minister Saifuzzaman traced: British MP Apsana Begum

Prothom Alo :

You supported the anti-discrimination movement of general students in Bangladesh during July and August and protested the killing of students in the British parliament. How did you grasp the students' appeal from such a distance?

The UK government was aware of the anti-discrimination movement in Bangladesh in different ways. Many in the parliament supported the motion that I moved in the parliament by signing it. On the plus side, everyone, regardless of caste and creed, supported it.

The youth want Bangladesh to progress. They want a positive change so that lives become better. This is why they came forward. Human rights should be strengthened in Bangladesh, and this was clearly put forward by Gen Z. They succeeded to activate the people, where the opposition parties failed due to lack of a clean image. We must take these issues into consideration.