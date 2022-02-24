'I moved back to build a bridge between Bangladesh and the global market'

You are from a long line of philanthropists, studied fashion design in the US, and then left fashion to become a farm-to-bottle hot sauce creator? How would you define yourself, as an entrepreneur, an artist or anything else?

Yes, I do come from a family of philanthropists. My late grandparents, parents, brother, uncles, aunts, cousins - all are very involved with building and lifting up their own communities and surroundings. I would say 80-85 per cent of their earnings go to charity, mostly in Bangladesh. My father gave away most of his wealth before his death and did not leave anything for my mom. My mom does not wear expensive clothing rather she would buy things for her sisters, relatives, neighbours or others in need. My family also has a charity foundation that has built schools, hospitals, has been providing scholarships for the underprivileged students, funding free cataract eye surgeries in rural areas of Bangladesh and many other charity projects for the last 40 years.

I went to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, which was very accidentally. In the New York Bangla community, you have got to be either a doctor, engineer or something promising like that. It was mentally hard. When I was in university, I worked three jobs to put myself through school. I had internships since I was 17. I always had that drive to work. And by age 20, I landed a job with a $5 billion company Liz Claiborne. But I shifted, I found what I wanted to do.

I am an entrepreneur right now. I am an artist too. I started painting actually after my father passed away. I did not get to grieve right after. All of a sudden, it was a lot of responsibility and I was not good at expressing myself at that time. So, I started painting, playing with colours and it is still on. I am also somewhat a philanthropist, but not as like my family. My life goal is after 10 or 15 years, I will be distributing 40 per cent of my wealth so people can benefit from in areas like climate change and sanitisation, especially in Bangladesh.