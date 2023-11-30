It is tough to get result if you change players frequently

He was born in Johannesburg, played international cricket for New Zealand, played a total of 105 matches in three formats. The career may not be that great but Grant Elliott will be remembered for the semifinal match of the 2015 ODI World Cup against South Africa. His unbeaten 84-run innings and hitting the winning six against Dale Steyn have become part of history. His nickname is ‘magic’, and that innings at Eden Park was exactly so. Elliott has been working as television commentator in the ongoing Test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand. He talked with Mohammad Jubair of Prothom Alo at Sylhet during the Test match.
You come here to Bangladesh in a new role. You came here as a cricketer several times, didn't you?
I came here, we played a Test match in Chattogram. I didn’t play that game but I played in the Dhaka Test. The match was rained out, perhaps in 2008 or 2009. I came here after that for play ODI and T20 but we lost both those series. Bangladesh just smashed us. They were amazing. I came to play BPL as well.
For Chittagong Vikings? Right?
Yeah, Vikings with Chris Gayle. He was in the team and you know we just missed the play-offs. We had an alright team but it was a great experience. I just played a couple of matches. I think they played Dwayne Smith as the all-rounder and I did not get much opportunity, I played just two games. But I loved the competition. BPL is a great competition. People love that competition.
How are you enjoying the commentary?
It was like natural progression. As a player we have to travel a lot. Cricket becomes part of your blood. I have selected commentary to stay closer to cricket rather than doing mentoring, coaching or any other thing. We get the best seats in the house. We get, you know, the best camera angle. I love all sorts of technology; it makes the viewing a lot richer and we can tell stories in myriads of ways.
It seems you are tailor made for the broadcasting…
Let me tell you, I had a ticket for the final match of the World Cup 2003 held in South Africa. But I gave it to my mother saying, “you go, I will watch it on TV.” If India win and Sachin scores a century I want to see that on television. I always enjoy watching cricket on TV. Whenever I got a chance during my playing career, I worked for TV. Now, I am enjoying it even more.
You were a commentator during Bangladesh’s famous Test win at Mount Maunganui. Do you have any memories that you may share?
Yes, it was an excellent win for Bangladesh. I can remember, before starting the game I said, this condition will help Bangladesh a lot more than New Zealand. Because, in New Zealand normally there are green wickets, with grasses. But that pitch was dry and the ball was reverse swinging. And then Ebadot, a man from the army who used to play volleyball, bowled brilliantly. It was a great win for Bangladesh.
Of course, I don’t want to see New Zealand losing but it was a great win for Bangladesh. They have been in international cricket for a long time and you would want to see them as competitive.
New Zealand and Bangladesh play bilateral series regularly. Is this making Bangladesh more competitive against them gradually?
I think as a cricketer you would love to play throughout the world. How you are playing abroad decides how long your international career will be. When I came to the subcontinent it was completely different for me. There were a lot of spins. But the more you suffer, the more you get prepared. You will find the way off accmilitising in different conditions.
Bangladesh cricketers have to cope up with bounce, pace whenever they go to New Zealand. When Bangladesh travel to New Zealand players like Mushfiq, Litton, Shakib, Tamim become more experienced and mature. It also disseminates among the young players.
Bangladesh team is going through a transition. Any advice?
I think when you are changing players frequently it will be difficult to yield performances. Look at the New Zealand side, they are very consistent. Bangladesh have to play with a completely different set of players as they don’t have seniors.
We see that with New Zealand. Whenever someone is given a chance he is kept in the process for a long period.
Exactly. They give a lot of opportunities to the cricketers. Once you get a chance in the New Zealand national team, they will support you. You will not be dropped after one or two matches. They will play 'A' team cricket at the same time. The structure of domestic cricket there is very good. The way is clear for cricketers. There are maybe 100 first-class cricketers in six state teams. Cricketers can be quickly separated from that pool. They are given opportunities. Like Rachin Ravindra has been touring with the team for two years.
Not that he joined and started performing. He was given chances to be accustomed with the national side. Because, that is tough. Not only about cricket there are things like travelling, strength and conditioning, you need mental strength. Once you come to the fold of the national team you will start improving by gradually adopting those.
There are many South African cricketers in New Zealand as well. Once you played there. Now Devon Conway, Neil Wagner etc. are doing well. Please talk about the process.
I came to New Zealand about 23 years ago, when there were some complicacies regarding the contracts in South Africa. You see many South Africans leaving their native place to England, Australia. Currently many people are coming to New Zealand. Lifestyle is almost the same, it can be a reason. BJ Watling, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, many more are coming up now. We are lucky because the process of school cricket in South Africa is very good. There you learn good cricket.
It is tough to restrain from asking you about the 2015 World Cup semifinal. Surely you often talk about that innings at Eden Park?
Very much so. It's been a long time. That New Zealand team was amazing. We were very close to winning the World Cup. Brendon McCullum was the captain, leading the team brilliantly. We were lucky that the World Cup was held in New Zealand and Australia. People supported us, everyone was excited about cricket. We beat Australia at Eden Park. After that, we reached the final for the first time after defeating South Africa at the same venue. Great experience, indeed.
You scored 83 in the final as well.
Unfortunately, the final did not take place in New Zealand but in Australia. We did not have much time to acclimatise with the condition. We needed a bit more time. But the whole World Cup was an incredible experience.