It is tough to get result if you change players frequently

Exactly. They give a lot of opportunities to the cricketers. Once you get a chance in the New Zealand national team, they will support you. You will not be dropped after one or two matches. They will play 'A' team cricket at the same time. The structure of domestic cricket there is very good. The way is clear for cricketers. There are maybe 100 first-class cricketers in six state teams. Cricketers can be quickly separated from that pool. They are given opportunities. Like Rachin Ravindra has been touring with the team for two years.

Not that he joined and started performing. He was given chances to be accustomed with the national side. Because, that is tough. Not only about cricket there are things like travelling, strength and conditioning, you need mental strength. Once you come to the fold of the national team you will start improving by gradually adopting those.

