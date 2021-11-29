'If I wasn't a 'hijra', perhaps they wouldn't have said all this'

Yes, they did. There were all sorts of barbs about my identity. They said I was a 'hijra' and wouldn't be able to do anything if elected and that I wouldn't be able to stay in the area even. They said I had no idea about being a chairman and so I would never be able to serve the people. I had to tolerate a lot of humiliation. If I wasn't a 'hijra', perhaps they wouldn't have said this. This is verbal harassment. Many of my people were even physically assaulted. My relatives were beaten up and injured. I had to bear the costs of their treatment. I was often not allowed to come out and go around the area. But I repeatedly said that let them assault me if they want, if that makes them feel good. If I was allowed to contest properly, I would have got even more votes.