'Investigative journalism cannot be suppressed'

There are all sorts of obstacles to publishing information. After the Digital Security Act, now the Official Secrets Act has been used. Does this indicate an effort to suppress investigative journalism?

Journalists always face various risks and obstacles. Cases and assaults are nothing new. Many have even been killed in carrying out their duties. Globally journalists are working in an adverse environment. There are various laws in the country to obstruct journalistic work. But there is no specific law to protect journalists. The Digital Security Act has created an environment of fear in the journalism sector. The Official Secrets Act is contradictory to the Right to Information Act. This law must be repealed too.

However, all this will not be able to suppress investigative journalism. No matter what obstacles there are, the investigative mindset of journalists will always bring out the truth. Investigative journalism couldn’t be suppressed in the past, and will not be suppressed now either.