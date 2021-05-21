It’s an attempt to break the spine of investigative journalism

The harassment and physical and mental torture of journalist Rozina Islam, keeping her confined at the secretariat for almost six hours and then filing a lawsuit against her and showing her arrested in a lawsuit, is an attempt to break the spine of investigative journalism and journalism as a profession. This was the undercurrent perception at discussions, protest rallies and human chains formed by journalists and other professional bodies.

The journalist leaders said through torture and harassing Rozina Islam by filing the lawsuit, bureaucrats have been trying to convey the message that they are the most powerful people in the country. And some politicians have been taking side of the corrupt officials. This is not something good for the government.

Different programmes were organised in Dhaka on Thursday condemning the arrest of Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam in the case filed under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act and demanding her unconditional release. At the programmes, a call was made for journalists to continue the protest movement unitedly for the sake of journalism.