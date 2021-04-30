Discrepancies of Tk 3.5b in emergency procurement

The Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) last year purchased medical equipment and other protective items of about Tk 3.5 billion (Tk 350 crore), without following the official rules and regulations. In many instances, there weren’t even any proper contracts with the companies that supplied the equipment. In the entire procurement process, the quality of the products was not taken into consideration, neither were there any negotiations with the suppliers to ensure a fair price. On top of that, there was no monitoring to ensure that all the equipment was received as per order.

These purchases were made on an emergency basis last year before June, when the first wave of coronavirus broke out. Around 51 companies at the time supplied the medical equipment and other items to the Central Medical Stores Depot. The CMSD director on 9 February sent a letter to the health services division, under the health ministry, informing the authorities about irregularities in these purchases. He requested for action to be taken in this regard. He also recommended that a taskforce be formed to look into the matter.