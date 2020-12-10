Can ACC stop corruption?

The International Anti-Corruption Day was observed on Wednesday. The theme this year is ‘recovery with integrity’. Needless to say, this places importance on transparency and ethics in tackling the global COVID-19 pandemic. We must try to overcome this crisis by addressing our corruption.

We noticed how coronavirus, besides causing life threats and health risks, exacerbated our ethical crisis. Lack of transparency and irregularities in the health sector were drastically revealed during the pandemic.

People almost forgot about the incidents of corruption in other sectors after the irregularities and misappropriations in the health sector came to the fore. The media was rife with the anti-casino drive in March before the pandemic started. The anti-corruption commission announced in the beginning of the year that it would take stringent action against those, no matter how influential they are, who are involved in the casino business and money laundering.