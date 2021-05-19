Govt takes position against publishing the truth: 57 noted citizens

Fifty-seven eminent citizens, in a joint statement, have demanded withdrawal of the lawsuit filed against Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam and trial of those who kept her confined at a secretariat room for almost six hours and harassed her there.

They also said by arresting Rozina Islam the government has taken position against publishing the truth and has been sending an oppressive message that goes against the constitution of the country and completely against to the spirit of Liberation War.

The 57 citizens sent the joint statement to the media on Tuesday.

They said, “Today Rozina is in jail after being harassed by officials of a ministry run by the people’s money as she went there to prepare reports on the people’s right to health. We take this as intolerable and completely unacceptable.”