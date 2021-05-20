Our conscience is behind bars along with Rozina

Having to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have become more dependent on television. We are detached from what is going on in the world unless we watch the evening news. Our moods also vacillate with the news, depending on whether it is good or bad.

On 17 May when I saw the news on a TV channel about Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam being detained, harassed and abused in a room of the health ministry for almost six hours, I could not believe my eyes or ears. I saw the same news on the other channels too. I was too stunned to react. How can this happen in a civilised country?

A journalist, who has a sound reputation in her profession, has been active in keeping the society, the state, the institutions alert about people's rights, and who has won many awards at home and abroad, had been harassed and mistreated mentally and physically in a government office by government officials. From the video footage of the incident, it hardly seems that these were persons who have been appointed for public service with the people's taxes. They looked more like criminals, miscreants. The rash reaction of the secretariat officials reinforced this impression. The manner in which Rozina was treated was a violation of all basic decency and respect, forget about human rights. I was infuriated, filled with disgust and shame. There are no words to describe my state of mind.