ACC to probe health ministry additional secretary if it gets specific info

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has said it will look into allegations against health ministry’s additional secretary Kazi Jebunnesa if it receives specific information, reports news agency UNB.

ACC commissioner Zahirul Haque informed newspersons about the decision at its headquarters on Thursday in reply to a question.

Asked whether any action would be taken against Kazi Jebunnesa for irregularities, the ACC commissioner said, “We’ll look into the matter if we get specific information.”