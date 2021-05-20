Bureaucrats turn into demons: Economic Reporters Forum

Leaders of the journalist community have said Prothom Alo’s senior correspondent Rozina Islam was tortured and harassed only to convey a message to the journalists not to dare report about discrepancies in the health ministry. The incident itself proved that it was premeditated.

The journalists made these remarks while speaking at a protest organised by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) on Thursday.

The journalist leaders further said at the event conducted by ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam that everyone should be united so that such incidents do not occur in future. If journalists cannot hold their ground, independent journalism will collapse eventually.