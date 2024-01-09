Eagle and boat have merged after winning the polls: Barrister Sumon

Did you think you would win the election?
I was confident that I would win in a free and fair election, but getting such a huge number of votes was beyond my imagination. My rivals tried to obstruct me. However, they were defeated by the love of the people in the area. This is the first time in the last 50 years that a candidate with the boat symbol has lost in this constituency. It’s a big achievement for me.
Since winning the polls, you have been saying that boat and eagle have merged. What if the followers of the boat symbol don't want that?
I am active in the politics of the Awami League. After winning the polls, my symbol eagle and the boat symbol have merged. Those who won’t unite will do so for personal interests, not for the sake of the party. Probably it won’t be that easy to unify the followers of the boat and the eagle symbols.
What do you want to tell the people of your area?
My first task after winning the polls was to tell everyone to not call me ‘MP Shaheb’. They can call me by my name or simply ‘bhai’ if they are junior to me. I also told them to keep a small chair for me and not to spend any money for me in case they invite me to any programme as the chief guest. I will be more than satisfied if that money is spent on the poor.
You have spoken off eradicating corruption. Will it be possible? What do you think?
It’s not possible to completely uproot corruption. However, someone has to take the initiative. And I want to take that initiative.
You used to come up with various problems on Facebook live, which gave you fame. Will you continue that?
I have to discharge the duties bestowed upon me. From that perspective, it won't be possible to go live as before. However, I will have the power to call concerned persons to solve any problem from now on.