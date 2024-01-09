Awami League and only Awami League in parliament

After parliamentary democracy was initiated in 1991, Awami League did not take part in the 15 February 1996 election. In the other five elections, Awami League leaders never won as many seats as they did this time. That means that this time the highest number of leaders and supporters of the party have become party and independent members of parliament, surpassing the elections of 2009, 2014 and 2018.

The election took place in 299 constituencies of the country on Sunday. So far the results of 298 have been announced. Awami League has won in 222 of these seats. And 58 of the party’s independent candidates have also won. In order words, 94.30 per cent of the parliament will comprise Awami League members of parliament.

Tahmina Begum won the Madaripur-3 seat and Syed Sayedul Haque the Habiganj-4 seat as independent candidates. Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Monday, they both said that they will remain in favour of Awami League in the parliament. There is no scope to think otherwise.

Two from the Awami League-led 14 party alliance – one from Workers Party and one from Jasod – have won. They contested with the Awami League ‘boat’ symbol. Awami League relinquished 26 constituencies to Jatiya Party (JaPa) this time, of which JaPa bagged 11. The party came to an understanding with Awami League in 2008 and took part in the election. In that sense it can be said that 293 members of the imminent parliament are directly and indirectly partners of the ruling Awami League.

Sources say that having the party’s independent candidates in the election and also ensuring three from other parties and camps win, were all the part of the plan. Several powerful quarters were active in forging an understanding with the allies, in conducting the campaign and implementing these plans on the day of the election. In fact, there was no intervention in certain areas where it was evident that the Awami League candidate was losing. The plan was to bring in more other parties and camps, but later this was largely curtailed and party candidates given the chance to win.

Speaking to the media in Rangpur yesterday, Monday, JaPa chairman GM Quader said, “Overall, the election was not good. Whoever the government wanted to win, won. I believe that this election will not gain credibility.”