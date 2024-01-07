What impact this election may have on politics

Anyway, going outside the prevalent definitions, scope has been given to eager candidates, other than those nominated by the ruling party, to contest in the election to create a semblance of 'inclusivity'. Concessions have been made to accommodate these candidates, known as 'dummy candidates'. Added to them are 26 so-called parties who names have never been heard before, except for three or four. We also see the leaders of a number of parties of the ruling party alliance, contesting under the ruling party symbol, rather than using their own.

The government has conceded to giving 26 seats to Jatiya Party, which had at one time been the third largest party of the country. But there are 'independent' and 'dummy' candidates in those constituencies too. With the ruling party's 'dummy' candidates and so the so-called independent candidates posing as quite strong contenders, Jatiya Party and the allies using the 'boat' symbol, are now concerned about their future.

So far 76 of the candidates nominated or backed by Jatiya Party have withdrawn from the election. They say they have taken this decision due to the rash decisions of the leaders. It is to be seen how many of this party remain in the fray, other than the 26 whom have been accommodated in the understanding.

According to news reports, all measures will be taken to ensure the victory of certain candidates who have defected from BNP and also some of the "king's parties". It is doubtful whether this will show up in the ruling party's new definition for a free, impartial and credible election. The role of the election commission is to be seen in this regard. But it is hardly likely that they will be able to do anything.

I am highlighting certain significant aspects of this 'innovative' election which may serve as material for future research. Firstly, in Bangladesh it is not compulsory to cast your vote. That is why the ruling party has taken up various strategies to increase the vote percentage of their nominated candidates, including scare tactics and also threatening to stop state-provided benefits and allowances.

According to newspaper reports, the ruling party has even provided training to around 200,000 workers to bring voters to the polling centres. So many voters are not coming to the centres voluntarily, out out of fear. But it is to be seen how they will vote and for whom they will vote. There are allegations that even the law enforcement agencies, particularly the officers in charge at the police stations, have been given this duty too. And this is the first election where there are no restrictions on cars and other vehicles too. It is difficult to say what success the election commission expects to achieve by imposing restrictions only on motorbikes.

Now I present here some food for thought regarding this new style of election. This election is not being held to determine which party will run the country because there are no doubts at home and abroad as to what the elections results will be. It is to be seen who will be the opposition in parliament. It could be an opposition comprising independents or an independent coalition under some hardly known party, or the condensed form of Jatiya Party could also be the opposition. The question will also arise, if there are 60 to 70 independent candidates, will they lend their weight to the ruling party or the opposition?