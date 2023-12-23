7 January election: Is the election to find out an opposition?

Only the nomination board of the Awami League could answer this allegation.

What would the leaders and activists of Awami League do in the constituencies the party relinquished for its allies? Though the party has not fielded any candidates for those seats, the AL leaders who have been contesting as independent candidates in those constituencies will approach the voters with the party’s ideologies, policies, and programmes. Those who have been contesting with Jatiya Party’s “plough” symbol surely expect to get the vote of AL leaders and activists. In that case, if the AL leaders and activists support the “plough” candidate, they will have to take position against their party’s ideologies, policies, and programmes.

It is being discussed in the political arena who would be the opposition after the 7 January election. Some said this is an election to select an opposition while some others have been saying that any of the “king’s party” that have participated in the election or the AL leaders who have been participating as independent candidates could act as the opposition. But in reality, this chance is slim.

First, even if some of the leaders of king’s parties win in the election, they will not have sufficient number of MPs to form an opposition and the AL leaders who have been participating as independent candidates will remain as Awami League leaders. We have to choose the Chinese model of democracy if we want to form the government and the opposition from the same political party. But that won’t be done now. Jatiya Party will be chosen as the opposition in parliament like that of 2014 and 2018 to keep the coating of multiparty democracy in the country.