'It is to be seen whether everyone actually gets electricity'

A declaration of 100 per cent electricity coverage has been made. Do you think that 100 per cent of the people in the country will actually avail electricity?

The government's aim had been to take electricity to 100 per cent areas of the country and this has concluded with the official declaration made to this end. But it must be seen if everybody actually gets electricity. Given the increase in the prices of fuel oil and gas, it does not seem likely that power can be supplied at subsidised rates to meet the demands this summer.

There are two challenges ahead. Even after 100 per cent electrification, there may be load shedding due to the effort to control costs. Also, the purchasing capacity must be increased of those who are unable to take power connections even though they are under electricity coverage. A study of BIDS said that though power facilities have reached certain areas, 15 per cent of the population does not have the ability to get power connections.