Universal Pension has no relation with the election

Indeed, there is an impact. Let me give you an example. Why did we go for UPS? The government has a basic goal here. I said earlier, the government is providing 18.3 million for the safety net under social security, protection or aid, whatever you may call it. If we analyse the characteristics of a developed country, acquisition of internal resources is a big issue. We also have to focus on it. We have to increase income tax, value added tax, tariff etc. The tariff may not exist in the future but the other two must be increased. Then the capacity of the government will also increase. If you go abroad, you will see that one support comes from the government, another from your own savings. Some also provide two to three types of assistance. For example, even if some people have two to three children, they also get support. Allowances also vary from state to state in the United States. It is being said, this amount of pension is not enough. From where will the government provide more support, if the revenue does not increase?