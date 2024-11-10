Fascism must not return

Mahbubullah

I see the matter a bit differently. The people of this region have been fighting for democracy not just from Pakistan times, but from British times. The demand for a constitution was an important part of that struggle. After the 1947 partition, the first election to the provincial assembly was held in 1954. Then in 1956 a constitution came into effect in Pakistan. It took nearly 9 years to draw up this constitution.

However that constitution was cancelled due to Ayub Khan's takeover of power and enforcing martial law. In 1962 he came up with a constitution of his own, the constitution of Basic Democracy. According to that constitution the people wouldn't be able to select their representatives through direct vote.

After the 1971 liberation war, independent Bangladesh’s constitution was drafted and enacted. Many people congratulated the drafters for coming up with such good constitution in such a short span of time. They thought that this would bode well for them in the future. But there were flaws from the very outset in the drafting of that constitution. The question arose as to whether those who drafted the constitution at the time, had the mandate to do so.

The 1972 constitution did not, however, remain unchanged for long. Very soon after the constitution was put into effect, amendments began. By means of the fourth amendment, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ushered in a one-party rule to ensure they would remain in power permanently.

Sheikh Hasina had the same objectives. The fall of democracy and rise of fascism stems from politics to retain state power without elections or the consent of the people.