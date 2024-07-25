The government must realise why the people were enraged

Prothom Alo :

Around 200 people have been killed all over the country in violence centering the movement for an innocuous demand for reforms in the quota system for government jobs. The government tried to bring the situation under control by shutting down the Internet and enforcing curfew. Why did such an unforeseen situation arise? Who is responsible for this situation?

Mahbub Ullah: First of all, for long the people have been unable to express their aspirations, their suppressed frustrations. There was a growing anger bottled up within. There are many reasons behind this. From inflation, corruption, the gap between the rich and poor, the deteriorating living standards to the inability to vote, to change the government through the election -- all these frustrations came bursting out in the movement. It was an explosion.

Those of us who know and understand Bangladesh, also understand that the people of this country do not tolerate any unjust system for too long. At one point of time, they protest. We saw that in 1952, in 1969, in the great liberation war of 1971 and in the mass uprising of 1990. The people tolerate things for some time, they wait, but when their patience is pushed to the limits, an explosion takes place.

If the people who run the country, who are in charge, do not understand this, then there is trouble. That is what has happened this time. The question is, why did such a big incident take place over such an innocuous movement for quota reforms which had one simple demand? The immediate reason was that the initial response of the government to this demand was not befitting. The student and youth organisations loyal to the government were used to suppress the movement. The students were humiliated in various ways. They were compared with razakars (collaborators). This gave rise to anger among them.

From the very outset the students had been carrying out a peaceful movement, not resorting to any form of violence. It was only when they were attacked from outside that their protests turned somewhat aggressive. They took up a stand to evict Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) from Dhaka University. There were long-standing grievances against BCL that took them to this position. They were seething with the "guest room" torture, the anarchy over hall seats, being forced to join processions and rallies, being tortured if they refused, and so on.

The main blame for bringing the country to the state where it is at present certainly falls upon the government. Others have a degree of blame too. The people never wanted such a situation. Over the last few decades of the country's history, never before have so many people been killed in such a short span of time. Even in the mass uprising of 1969, so many people didn't die. And that movement had continued for three months. When you compare these few days with three whole months, it certainly is an alarming matter. This is unprecedented.