The government must realise why the people were enraged

Around 200 people have been killed all over the country in violence centering the movement for an innocuous demand for reforms in the quota system for government jobs. The government tried to bring the situation under control by shutting down the Internet and enforcing curfew. Why did such an unforeseen situation arise? Who is responsible for this situation?
Mahbub Ullah: First of all, for long the people have been unable to express their aspirations, their suppressed frustrations. There was a growing anger bottled up within. There are many reasons behind this. From inflation, corruption, the gap between the rich and poor, the deteriorating living standards to the inability to vote, to change the government through the election -- all these frustrations came bursting out in the movement. It was an explosion.
Those of us who know and understand Bangladesh, also understand that the people of this country do not tolerate any unjust system for too long. At one point of time, they protest. We saw that in 1952, in 1969, in the great liberation war of 1971 and in the mass uprising of 1990. The people tolerate things for some time, they wait, but when their patience is pushed to the limits, an explosion takes place.
If the people who run the country, who are in charge, do not understand this, then there is trouble. That is what has happened this time. The question is, why did such a big incident take place over such an innocuous movement for quota reforms which had one simple demand? The immediate reason was that the initial response of the government to this demand was not befitting. The student and youth organisations loyal to the government were used to suppress the movement. The students were humiliated in various ways. They were compared with razakars (collaborators). This gave rise to anger among them.
From the very outset the students had been carrying out a peaceful movement, not resorting to any form of violence. It was only when they were attacked from outside that their protests turned somewhat aggressive. They took up a stand to evict Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) from Dhaka University. There were long-standing grievances against BCL that took them to this position. They were seething with the "guest room" torture, the anarchy over hall seats, being forced to join processions and rallies, being tortured if they refused, and so on.
The main blame for bringing the country to the state where it is at present certainly falls upon the government. Others have a degree of blame too. The people never wanted such a situation. Over the last few decades of the country's history, never before have so many people been killed in such a short span of time. Even in the mass uprising of 1969, so many people didn't die. And that movement had continued for three months. When you compare these few days with three whole months, it certainly is an alarming matter. This is unprecedented.
There was an excessive use of force against the movement this time. Was there no alternative to tackle the movement?
Mahbub Ullah: Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud in Prothom Alo had said that the use of excessive force never bodes well. The excessive use of force is not just in our country alone. Internationally there is talk of proportionate use of force. In other words, the government forces will apply the same amount of force as the opposing side. When that is exceeded, this becomes a sort of cruel oppression. Those in our law enforcement agencies should take note of this. There is much for them to learn from the present experience.
The movement started off with the students, but later the general people were seen joining in. Why was this so?
Mahbub Ullah: The government must discern why the common people were so dissatisfied, so angry. If there is no attempt to understand the mind of the people, then we will have to face similar sufferings in the days to come.
The government has formed a judicial commission, while thousands of unidentified people have been accused in the meantime, and arrests continue. What do you think about this?
Mahbub Ullah: I read a news report where a disabled child has been detained. If that is what is going on, that means there is a drive of indiscriminate arrests. The government thinks that this is a law and order matter and so must be dealt with through law and order and resolved accordingly. But I feel this is as much a political, social, psychological and trust issue as it is an issue of law and order. Unless we try to understand what disease has afflicted our society, we will not be able to resolve the problem.
Given the prevailing circumstances, do you see the crisis being overcome and normalcy being restored anytime soon? What is the way ahead?
Mahbub Ullah: I think all differences should be laid aside, all mistrust and suspicions quashed, and discussions be held with people of all ideals and ideologies. It is essential to hold discussions on how to overcome this crisis, how to restore people's confidence, how to ensure the country runs well, and how to build up a democratic and tolerant system.
We may not be able to dispel the inequality and disparity right at this moment. But if there are sincere intentions, we can hold a good election and establish a truly representative government.
Awami League is a large, old political party with much heritage. Why should they bear such a serious smear? It is essential for Awami League to put aside all past mistakes and view matters a little more liberally, to move away from such mass arrests, repression and oppression.
Some media is simply criticising the destructive activities. But there can be no price put on the deaths of 200 people. No compensation can make up for this. The media must understand this. The media must be comprehensive in its coverage of all problems, they must give space to all voices. Then the people will be able to vent their suppressed anger to some extent at least. If not, that feeling of suffocation will remain. That will certainly not be beneficial for the country, for the advancement of the country.
After the ruling of the Appellate Division, the government has reformed the quota system and issued the gazette accordingly. The protestors had put forward certain conditions to the government. Some of their coordinators are missing. What is your message to them?
Mahbub Ullah: One of the basic demands of the students has been met, now they must think about the country, about their studies. They must also highlight in a lawful manner the other issues for which they have been demonstrating. The government has assured that those who were in the movement will not be repressed. But this assurance must be implemented. If anyone is still missing, it is essential that this issue is brought before the public. They are citizens of the country. The people have the right to know where they are.
Thank you.
Mahbub Ullah: Thank you too.
