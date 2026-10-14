Budhi Gandaki flood poses no direct threat to Bangladesh, but it holds lessons for early warning

Saswata Sanyal: The Himalayas are a relatively young mountain range with steep slopes and high seismic activity and they have a long history of both types of disasters. The same Bhotekoshi corridor was hit in July 2025. At that time, NDRRMA reported a glacial lake outburst originating in the upper catchment.

The two events in 2026 also had different causes. The Rasuwa–Gyirong flood in August began with a high-altitude rock–ice collapse. In the case of the Budhi Gandaki River flood, the NDRRMA has said provisionally that a landslide blocked the flow of a tributary. The dam later broke, triggering the flood. No link between this event and glaciers or ice has yet been established.

Warming primarily increases risks in high mountain areas through glacier thinning, permafrost thaw and increased meltwater. To distinguish these effects from geological hazards, several types of evidence are needed:

Using previous satellite data to compile a record of disasters over several decades, while correcting for gaps and biases in data collection;

Regularly measuring changes in land and glacier elevation in the same areas, and monitoring landslide-prone slopes and glaciers using radar-based InSAR technology;

Temperature and permafrost records at source elevations;

Rather than directly attributing an individual disaster to climate change, examining the relationship between warming and the hazardous conditions that developed before the event.

Another reason for the increase in damage is the growth of settlements, roads and hydropower plants along river valleys. As a result, the number of people living in vulnerable areas and the amount of infrastructure exposed to these hazards have also increased.