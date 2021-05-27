'Journalists are victims of wrath'

In the recent movement taken up by various journalist organisations, the issues which were repeatedly raised included -- 'Ominous signs for journalists,' 'Attempts to crush investigative journalism,' and 'Press freedom under threat.' How have these circumstances arisen?

I first want to say that the detention and harassment of a senior journalists in the highest level of the administration -- the secretariat -- is unwarranted. Incidents of such mistreatment as faced by Rozina Islam, have happened before in various places. As it is, a journalist faces all sorts of obstructions to collect information and documents. Journalists often face threats to their lives and their careers in course of their professional duty.

And now it is seen that the century-old Official Secrets Act is being used to charge journalists and send them to jail. This is bound to have an impact on journalism. While this was hardly noticed before, it has now become apparent just how risky the Official Secrets Act is for journalists. Under the circumstances, it has become imperative to have a law to protect journalists. A law is required for those working in the mass media.