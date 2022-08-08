Fuel oil price adjustment could have been made by reducing tax: Selim Raihan

There are four things to do for the government. Firstly, it is necessary to reconsider the increased fuel oil price. It is true that Bangladesh Petroliam Corporation (BPC) is incurring loss but they also profited big at some point, so it could have been adjusted from there easily. The government must find out the scope to raise fuel oil price logically.

Secondly, it has not been clear yet over these years that through which process the fuel oil price is fixed. What is the equation or process here? It is necessary to have a transparent process for it. If oil price increases in international markets, necessary price will be hiked locally through that transparent process and the scope of slashing oil price quickly must be ensured following global price fall. Oil price is adjusted in India regularly and many South Asian countries also follow this process but we do not have any transparent process.

Thirdly, there are a big tax including value added tax (VAT) on fuel and that is 30-32 per cent, the government could have reduced tax during this crisis and it would not be necessary to raise the fuel oil price at such level. The government is trying to gain from fuel in two ways. One is that the BPC faces no loss by any means, so they adjusted price with the international market and again, revenue is being collected by imposing tax on fuel. However, both policies should not be upheld during this crisis. The government says they have adjusted the prices, so where tax can be rebated within the adjustment, should be evaluated.

Fourthly, a big negative impact is going to have on the poor and the middle class people; entrepreneurs of many economic sectors including small traders will face immense pressure, and it must be ensured what sort of assistance programmes the government is taking for them.

Agriculture sector saw big decisions at a time. Price of diesel increased with a huge margin at a time after the rise in fertiliser price. Farmers will adjust with fertiliser price by reducing expenditure but irrigation cost will rise due to increased diesel price. In this case, the government must continue the existing assistance programme in agriculture sector. The government will have to consider whether a diesel card can be introduced for farmers. Each farmer will receive a subsidy through a diesel card. Otherwise, a big shock will hit the agriculture sector.