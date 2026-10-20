Nothing significant will happen in country's industrial sector without proper planning

Khorshed Alam: Chinese economic zones are being developed in Anwara, Chattogram, and Mongla, Bagerhat. According to Invest Bangladesh, formerly the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Chinese investment in Anwara could reach $1.3 billion. However, construction of the economic zone's infrastructure is expected to be completed in 2031.

The Chinese are primarily interested in investing in the textile and leather sectors. In textiles, they are particularly interested in fabric production. Bangladesh’s large domestic market and opportunities for garment exports are attracting them to invest more in this sector.

Another promising area is producing fibre from garment industry waste. Some Chinese companies are buying garment waste, commonly known as jhut, from Bangladesh, processing it into fibre and exporting it to Vietnam. The fibre is then used to produce yarn and sweaters. If this type of activity can be carried out in Bangladesh, value can be added locally.

Besides, they are also showing interest in manufacturing lithium batteries, solar power equipment and hospital equipment. In particular, discussions are underway about investment in lithium battery manufacturing.

Due to high tariffs, many Chinese products are facing barriers to exports to the US market. If Chinese companies bring their technology to Bangladesh and manufacture those products here as ‘Made in Bangladesh’ goods, exports could grow rapidly. This is because they already have established markets. I believe such an arrangement would be beneficial for Bangladesh.