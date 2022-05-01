'Let Tetultala be an inspiration to free all playing grounds'

A city does not mean simply roads and houses. It is essential for a city to have places to live and the necessary infrastructure. This includes fields, water bodies and trees. And then again, there are all sorts of fields. There are one or two-bigha fields for children's playgrounds, medium sized grounds for youth and large parks for the older people. Before a planned residential area is built up, land is first acquired for open grounds and steps are taken to protect this.

At least 600 hundred fields are required for the 20 million (2 crore) people of Dhaka city. There are only 200. Of these, the common people and residents can only use 40. The rest are owned by various government and private organisations and the public has no access to these.