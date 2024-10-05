BNP will form a national government if its wins the election

Prothom Alo :

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

I said this in the context of the Indian high commissioner (Pranay Kumar Verma)'s visit to our office. They hadn't visited our office for many years before this. They visited our office, and so I feel that certainly there is a change in their attitude towards BNP. Or else, they wouldn't have come here and held talks with us. That is why I said the ice is melting in our relations with India. And it should.

It is not just about BNP. Everyone is Bangladesh should keep up relations with India because it is our largest neighbour. Also, we have trade with India in many sectors. We import food grain, rice, lentils, ginger and spices from India. We have recently being bringing in coal too and there are many projects. So not keeping up relations with India, not talking with India, can't be politics.