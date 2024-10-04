No objection if AL joins polls but criminals must face trial: Fakhrul

Prothom Alo :

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

I don’t think time has come to fully assess it as one or two months is a very short time. We also have to understand the position, power and capability of the government that has come as a result of the changeover. Dr Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to this government, is a very popular persona. People of this country and the whole world respect him. But he does not have much experience behind him on administrative and political aspects of running a state. He, however, is trying his best.

Secondly, except for three to four people inside the government, others don’t have much experience of running a government. Meanwhile they have taken some good moves. But I have one misgiving that they should have discussed with political parties before they announced six commissions for reforms. A tendency is apparent to completely bypass politics. Here you have to have dialogue with political parties. The views of political parties should be heard and the government has to move forward on this basis.