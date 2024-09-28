BNP wants reforms, but unwilling to wait for too long

Certain leaders of BNP spoke in favour of the army chief's statement concerning the election. They feel that if the government is sincere, the election can be held within 18 months. Even so, the party's top leadership has shown a degree of concern and dissatisfaction over the election timing. BNP wants the election to be held in the earliest time possible.

The BNP leadership has reiterated its full support and continued cooperation towards the interim government. But they will continue to press for the government to come up with a road map to hold the elections and speedily turn towards the election.

There are demands from various quarters for extensive reforms. The interim government has formed six commissions for the reforms of the election system, police administration, judiciary, anti-corruption commission, the public administration and the constitution. BNP is not pleased with this. The party had expected that the government would consult with the political parties before forming the commissions.

BNP leaders say that it should not take too long to carry out institutional reforms. However, there are certain complexities and a matter of time involved in reforming the constitution. That depends on what changes the interim government wants to make in the constitution and to what extent.

Meanwhile, the six commissions have said they will submit their reform reports within December. The next step will be reaching a consensus with the political parties concerning the reforms. BNP will want this process to be carried out in a short time.