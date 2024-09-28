BNP wants reforms, but unwilling to wait for too long
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) feels that the interim government can carry out the required reforms in a short time and then embark on holding the election. They are unwilling to wait for too long. This was apparent when speaking to several leaders of BNP over the past few days.
In the meantime, Chief of Army Staff Waker-Uz-Zaman, in an interview with Reuters, spoke of the national parliamentary election possibly being held within the next 18 months. And speaking at an event in New York on 26 September, chief advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus said that once a consensus was reached concerning reforms and a voter list was prepared, the election date would be announced.
Certain leaders of BNP spoke in favour of the army chief's statement concerning the election. They feel that if the government is sincere, the election can be held within 18 months. Even so, the party's top leadership has shown a degree of concern and dissatisfaction over the election timing. BNP wants the election to be held in the earliest time possible.
The BNP leadership has reiterated its full support and continued cooperation towards the interim government. But they will continue to press for the government to come up with a road map to hold the elections and speedily turn towards the election.
There are demands from various quarters for extensive reforms. The interim government has formed six commissions for the reforms of the election system, police administration, judiciary, anti-corruption commission, the public administration and the constitution. BNP is not pleased with this. The party had expected that the government would consult with the political parties before forming the commissions.
BNP leaders say that it should not take too long to carry out institutional reforms. However, there are certain complexities and a matter of time involved in reforming the constitution. That depends on what changes the interim government wants to make in the constitution and to what extent.
Meanwhile, the six commissions have said they will submit their reform reports within December. The next step will be reaching a consensus with the political parties concerning the reforms. BNP will want this process to be carried out in a short time.
BNP will come forward with its reforms proposal in order to shorten the time for constitutional reforms and to avoid complications. BNP's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has told journalists that work has already begun to this end. BNP plans on becoming active in this regard, bringing forward the 31-point proposal it had come up with two years ago as well as the proposal for a national government. The party has stepped up contact with its partners in the simultaneous movement and has also held separate meetings with several parties. BNP says that if they win the election, they will form a national government with the parties that took part in the movement and then complete the reforms.
Speaking to Prothom Alo in this regard, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "I do not quite understand them (the interim government). Their viewpoint is not quite clear to me. From what I understand, there are a few diverse views at work here (in the interim government). Some want to carry out the reforms right now. Some want to carry out the reforms in keeping with the existing constitution. It is not good to keep things unclear."
BNP feels that in the interests of the country, the people and democracy, the election should be held as soon as possibleMirza Fakhrul Islam, secretary general, BNP
BNP uneasy
With the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on 5 August, BNP was released from around 16 years of repression and suppression. While the field level workers feel that this change in scenario has taken them to the brink of power, the central leaders are still uneasy. On one hand, a section at the party at the grassroots has become embroiled in using force and imposing their dominance. The central leadership is struggling to bring them under control. On the other hand, they point to the lack of clarity regarding the term of the interim government and when the election will be held.
Also, there is still uncertainty over the return of exiled BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman from the UK. The leaders are unsure of the interim government's stand on these two issues.
On condition of not being named, a BNP vice chairman told Prothom Alo, "We will not traverse a long path (on the question of reforms). We feel that if the interim government takes too long, it won't be able to remain in place even of BNP wants."
Why BNP wants elections soon
While BNP speaks of giving the interim government "reasonable time," they actually want the election to be held as soon as possible. The party wants the national polls to be held after the necessary reforms in the relevant law enforcement agencies, the judiciary and the election commission, in order to ensure a free and fair election. BNP leaders feel that the more the election is delayed, the more their hold in the election field will be harmed. But they cannot put too much pressure on the interim government in this regard because public opinion is in favour of elections only after reforms of the state institutions.
Concerned persons say Jamaat wants to display itself as an alternative to BNP. In that sense BNP is viewing Jamaat as its unseen opponent
Mirza Fakhrul, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "BNP is not at unrest concerning the elections." Then again, he also said, "The sooner they (the interim government) fix the election commission, the administration and the law enforcement agencies, the sooner they will move ahead. The judiciary has been fixed to an extent. And it is the parliament that will carry out the fundamental changes. I do not think too much time is needed for all this. BNP feels that in the interests of the country, the people and democracy, the election should be held as soon as possible."
However, Jatiya Party, Jamaat-e-Islam, Islami Andolan and a few other parties differ from BNP somewhat in this regard. The top leaders of these parties have spoken about giving the interim government the time that it "requires".
BNP's "unseen opponent"
Certain political analysts say that emerging differences with Jamaat-e-Islami, its past ally, is also a cause of concern for BNP. After the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, Jamaat in some areas played a role in protecting the minority community and their houses of worship. But BNP came under criticism at the time for extortion and creating disorder in various places. Jamaat's top leadership made indirect remarks, castigating BNP in this regard. In the absence of Awami League, this sudden conflict has made BNP apprehensive of Jamaat becoming its new rival in the changed political circumstances. There were indications of this in a recent statement of Tarique Rahman.
At an informal programme of the party on 4 September, Tarique Rahman called upon the party leaders and activists to be prepared to tackle the "newly arising unseen opponents with political acumen and planning." Concerned persons say he was referring to Jamaat as the "unseen opponent". It was Jamaat, however, that that initiated such oblique remarks.
Jamaat amir Shafiqur Rahman, during an address on 26 August, said hundreds of people were still languishing in hospital, the bloodstains were still fresh. The country is inundated with floods. At this juncture if people start calling for elections, the people will not accept this. The Jamaat amir went as far as to say BNP has already grabbed 80 per cent of the power. They have not spared anything, from the beggar's bowl to the bazaars. His remarks sparked anger within BNP.
Concerned persons say Jamaat wants to display itself as an alternative to BNP. In that sense BNP is viewing Jamaat as its unseen opponent.