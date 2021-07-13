'Licence providers must bear the responsibility'

The fire service started their work in the quickest possible time. There are two steps to extinguishing a fire – control and extinguishing. The earlier you control the fire, the more lives you save. The time needed to extinguish a fire depends a lot on the amount of flammable materials inside. For example, it takes several days to put out a fire in a jute mill. My experience is that if there are a lot of flammable materials at the scene, the fire would continue inside even if it is completely extinguished outside. If a jute mill catches on fire, the walls of the buildings have to be broken to move the jute out from there.

In the case of a fire at the factory of Hashem Foods, there was a lot of aluminum foil and wrapping material in the warehouse on the ground floor. The members of the fire service might have thought that the fire had been extinguished, but actually it was burning inside. That could happen a few times. Overall, it took time to completely extinguish the fire. However, the fire was brought under control much earlier.