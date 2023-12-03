‘7 January election is already stalled’

Zainul Abedin: The election commission has taken a unilateral decision to announce the schedule of the election and initiative of holding elections. I think this step is taken hastily without taking any initiative of reaching a consensus. The way the ruling party has nominated and the way they want to conduct the election, it cannot be called an election.

An election that is not acceptable to the people will not be called an election. If there is no participation of the people, the election is stalled. Most of the registered parties are not participating in this election. They are trying to make the election look participatory by electing some of the king’s parties that have sprung up overnight.