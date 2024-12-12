This protest has created an opportunity for change

Rana Flowers: A coordinated effort is needed to prevent violence against women and children. The interim government has already shown interest in working on this issue.

Another important issue is access to justice. Abducting children from the streets, detaining them without any charges, and placing them in detention with the adults without informing family members is completely unacceptable and a violation of international law. Reforms are needed in these areas.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is currently divided into numerous directorates. They have their own hospitals and service centres. If we reduce work at the central level and increase efficiency at the grassroots level, it will save money and improve service quality. We urge the government to approve the pending 5th Health, Population, and Nutrition Sector Program. Without this approval, it will not be possible to allocate funds at the local level.

In most countries, the education or health system is given relatively high priority. However, child protection receives less attention, it is more fragmented and weak. As a result, serious issues such as abuse, trafficking, or exploitation are not actively addressed. A strong system, led by the government and supported by NGOs and not the other way around, would be important.