This protest has created an opportunity for change

You arrived in Bangladesh at the final stages of the anti-discrimination student movement. How would you evaluate the movement?
Rana Flowers: This year has been a turbulent one in Bangladesh's history. In July, young people and children strongly raised their voices for change, often risking their lives. We pay tribute to their sacrifices and the difference they have been able to make. The period of protest was traumatic for everyone, particularly devastating for students and their families. Other vulnerable groups, such as garment workers, also joined these protests. The level of violence we witnessed was completely unacceptable. There was extreme violence. Children and young people lost their lives, and many are now struggling with physical disabilities. This is deeply distressing. I express my deepest sympathies to all those affected.
In your view, how can Bangladesh move forward to improve the lives of children in these challenging circumstances?
Rana Flowers: Regardless of the circumstances, children deserve care and protection. They deserve a safe and liveable future. This protest (July-August revolution) has created an opportunity for change in Bangladesh, especially reflecting the aspirations of a more equitable and just society for young people. I believe a major message of this youth protest was the demand for change and justice. UNICEF supports this vision, where every child gets a chance to thrive. The interim government has come forward with a reform-minded approach, which gives hope for meaningful change. An effective system needs to be built, one that is corruption-free and merit-based. As Bangladesh enters an era of change, let us all work together to make it an era for children. UNICEF is prepared to assist the interim government of Bangladesh in getting childhood back on track and shaping their future. If we respect and value the dignity of every child, we can bring about a significant change in their lives. Now more than ever, children need a safer Bangladesh.
What are the major challenges currently facing the interim government?
Rana Flowers: Their biggest challenge now is to fulfil the expectations of the people and place the welfare of children at the centre of their policies and actions. Top economists around the world have shown through research that nutrition, early childhood cognitive development, and childhood protection are crucial for a child's future development. If a government wants to transform its economy, it must invest in early childhood development. Unfortunately, this has not happened to a sufficient extent in Bangladesh yet. We know that the current government now has to focus on economic recovery, fixing the banking system, and achieving financial stability.
However, if they do not invest in primary healthcare, education, nutrition, and child protection, it will have a long-term negative impact on the future of children and the overall development of the country. The example of Rwanda demonstrates that the country was able to achieve rapid development after the genocide by making significant investments in education, including early childhood development. Therefore, Bangladesh should also follow this path, given the extreme violence that occurred in Bangladesh during the July-August protests.
Child abuse and child labour rates are very high in Bangladesh, alongside significant inequalities in health, education, and the justice system. What actions are necessary to address this situation?
Rana Flowers: A coordinated effort is needed to prevent violence against women and children. The interim government has already shown interest in working on this issue.
Another important issue is access to justice. Abducting children from the streets, detaining them without any charges, and placing them in detention with the adults without informing family members is completely unacceptable and a violation of international law. Reforms are needed in these areas.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is currently divided into numerous directorates. They have their own hospitals and service centres. If we reduce work at the central level and increase efficiency at the grassroots level, it will save money and improve service quality. We urge the government to approve the pending 5th Health, Population, and Nutrition Sector Program. Without this approval, it will not be possible to allocate funds at the local level.
In most countries, the education or health system is given relatively high priority. However, child protection receives less attention, it is more fragmented and weak. As a result, serious issues such as abuse, trafficking, or exploitation are not actively addressed. A strong system, led by the government and supported by NGOs and not the other way around, would be important.
The child marriage rate in Bangladesh remains at 50%. At the current rate of decline, it could take 215 years to eliminate child marriage in Bangladesh. What do you think needs to be done to reduce this?
Rana Flowers: Child marriage remains another major challenge. Since 2011, Bangladesh has reduced child marriage by 16%, averaging a 2% decline per year. It is evident how slow the progress is. If those involved in child marriage were aware of the number of women and children who die because of it, and the number of newborns who suffer from malnutrition, they might not support it. The bodies of underage girls are not ready for motherhood, putting both the mother and child's lives at risk. To tackle this issue, we must strengthen social safety nets, keep children in schools, and raise awareness among all, including parents, community and religious leaders, as well as girls themselves.
To the youth, I say, keep hope alive, set your expectations high, and hold us accountable. To the government, I urge you to invest in education and ensure the effective delivery of healthcare services
Prothom Alo: What roles can the government and UNICEF play in improving the situation of children and ensuring child protection?
Rana Flowers: UNICEF has been present in Bangladesh for a long time. Despite progress, there is still a lot of work to be done in certain areas. During the previous government’s tenure, there were some advancements for children. The number of stunted children due to malnutrition has decreased, school enrolment has increased, and the under-five mortality rate has declined—these are positive developments. But how can we do better? How can we improve the quality of education? It is not just about the number of children attending school, but also about the quality of education they are receiving. Both the government and UNICEF have a role to play in these areas. UNICEF has identified certain areas for rapid action that could support the government´s roadmap for change. UNICEF is collaborating with the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) project, which will provide accurate data on the actual situation of children and families across the country. This data will be crucial for policymaking and will help us identify the real challenges.
There is also ongoing debate about the transparency of data. What are your thoughts on this?
Rana Flowers: Many countries rely on their administrative data from sectors like education, health, and protection, but the accuracy of this data needs to be verified. Even many developed countries face this challenge. This is why I appreciate the MICS project—it provides us with accurate data on children and families. We have to engage with the public more closely. For example, I have seen in some countries that a school might provide inaccurate information about student numbers. Critical to addressing the challenges in the provision of quality health or education is the involvement of parents and the local community. When local communities hold government institutions accountable for the quality of services, the outcomes are better.
What are the positive aspects for children in Bangladesh?
Rana Flowers: Bangladesh’s success in its immunisation programme and efforts to ensure primary education are truly inspiring to the world. The goals for children go beyond simply enrolling children in schools; we aim to create educational opportunities that help them meet international standards. We are committed to maintaining the success of our immunisation programme. The government is providing the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for free, with UNICEF offering technical assistance. This vaccine will help reduce the risk of cervical cancer in adolescent girls.
A positive aspect of Bangladesh is the people’s desire for change and commitment to education. Most of Bangladesh’s laws and policies are commendable, and the country has several successful pilot projects. However, more investment is needed to properly implement these efforts.
Prothom Alo: Bangladesh has experienced unusual flooding in the eastern region this year. Are developed countries fulfilling their responsibilities toward countries like Bangladesh, which are highly vulnerable to climate change?
Rana Flowers: Children in Bangladesh face some of the highest climate and environmental risks in the world. Year after year, floods, heatwaves, and cyclones devastate the lives of millions of Bangladeshi children. Schools are closed due to extreme weather. While these children are not responsible for climate change, they are paying the highest price for the crisis. Many are forced to leave their homes, migrating to slums, and hundreds of thousands are pushed into child labour, child marriage, and human trafficking.
The intensity of storms and floods in Bangladesh is not only increasing but also affecting new areas that have never experienced such disasters before. Immediate action is needed to address these crises. To implement the ‘Climate Action Plan’, we need to be more focused on the conservation and management of land, rivers, and water resources, as well as the preservation of groundwater, development of solar energy, and creation of sustainable sanitation systems in areas facing salinity.
The COP29 summit focused on climate financing for the least developed countries. It is a grave injustice if those who contributed to the climate crisis do not take responsibility. The current global political environment is not very favourable for development assistance. While the situations in Ukraine and Gaza receive significant attention, crisis-affected areas like Myanmar and others are being overlooked. Bangladesh needs investment. If the government and donor agencies do not act now, this opportunity will be lost. We must learn from our current crisis and drive meaningful change.
In a few words, what would you like to say to the young people and the government of Bangladesh?
Rana Flowers: To the youth, I say, keep hope alive, set your expectations high, and hold us accountable. To the government, I urge you to invest in education and ensure the effective delivery of healthcare services. Only then can we build a brighter future for our children. We have a responsibility to the young people who have sacrificed for change.
Thank you.
Rana Flowers: You are welcome.