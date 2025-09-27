‘National security risks may arise if the election is not held'

Ali Riaz

It would not be accurate to say that all of our goals have been achieved. The Constitution Reform Commission made proposals after careful consideration. One important issue was the National Constitutional Council. Not everything we envisioned was accomplished, but it’s not that nothing was achieved either.

I would ask you to consider this from two perspectives. First, you and I are discussing this now. The fact that this can be done through a legal constitutional process—the people and the political parties now understand this—is itself an achievement. I do not evaluate it merely by what laws were made or what changes were made in the constitution. I see it as a gain in political culture, in terms of people’s participation.

Second, quite a lot has been achieved. Take, for example, the issue of the Prime Minister’s term. Let me give an example: traditionally, when a Prime Minister in our country comes to a third term, serious problems begin to occur. You will notice this happens with every Prime Minister. When that happens, a kind of restraint is created.

We have been able to separate the Election Commission from the executive branch. There are several parliamentary committees—especially three that I emphasise, including the Financial Oversight Committee. If these committees function properly, then considering just the Prime Minister’s powers is not enough. The powers of the cabinet, and the corruption allegations against them, can be restrained through these committees. The executive’s power will be significantly restrained. We are not trying to weaken the executive—they run the country—but we are keeping them accountable; there is a mechanism for accountability.