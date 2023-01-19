Integrated database on road accidents needed to cut loss

We see a big mismatch in accident-related data given by the government or police with that of non-government organisations. What is the reason for such a discrepancy? Which data we should consider reliable?

The data given by the police covers only incidents where cases were filed. But cases are not filed in every accident. That means many incidents of accidents go unreported. Also, in terms of accidents over which cases are filed, police only keep records of casualties that take place immediately. But this tally does not keep a record of the victims who died later in hospitals or who die of accident-related injuries months after the incident. This is why the police report regarding accident casualties is incomplete.

There should be an integrated database encompassing all data from police, hospital and insurance companies. But we don’t follow this practice here in our country. We don’t have any role of insurance companies regarding accidents and they should be included in the process.