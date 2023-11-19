'Crisis will deepen if 7 January election is one-sided'

Many people assume so. Even the international news media said Bangladesh is heading towards the second BAKSAL. What can be more distressing if Bangladesh is really moving in this direction? It took a lot of struggle to establish democracy following the first BAKSAL. Will we continue to lose democracy and fight to restore it? We must keep in mind that the people of Bangladesh dearly love democracy. People struggled a lot for democracy here. There was no election commissioner during the election in 1954. The administration conducted that election. We today have a ‘strong’ election commission yet we cannot hold an acceptable and participatory election. We have become bankrupt in terms of democratic spirit and values.