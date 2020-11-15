'Mutation within eight days of land registration not possible'

It has two sides. Firstly, I welcome the decision about digitization. But about the decision to have mutation of land in someone's name within eight days of the land registration, that is not possible. That is completely unrealistic. Let me make it clear here that I am expressing my view simply based on reports in the media. It will be possible to give a concrete opinion if an official explanation of the decision is available.

Whatever can be understood so far, the matter is very complicated. After all, the prevailing law maintains that the mutation must be carried out within 45 days. That is ineffective, but has anyone explained why it has not been possible to carry out the task within the 45-day limit? I simply cannot figure out how, what cannot be done in 45 days will be carried out in just 8.

I was IGR for around 7 months in 2007 and from my experience I can say that not even in 10 per cent of the cases is the 45-day time limit maintained in registering the documents. I may be mistaken, but I believe that even now the 45-day condition continues to be violated.