Disruption of constitutional continuity may incite disorder

Hossain Zillur Rahman: This is a big concern of the people. Employment was the main goal of quota reforms, but when the question arises on employment, what answer do we get? Where is their attention and initiative in this regard? We have to now bring the oligarchs under control and fix their services and goods supply management. For this, faith must be put on the second tier of businessmen, and the task must be carried out by them. If it is done by secretaries or by their instructions, it will not work. The government must do the task quickly. Supply chain has collapsed after floods. If we look for solutions bureaucratically, it will take two years, but our farmers need seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural materials now. There is no time to delay.

Business people held dialogue with the government. We saw senior people there. There were many good businesspersons among them. I sat with a group of small and medium entrepreneurs. They asked, who will look at us? Another issue is that inflation cannot be controlled by administrative steps. Corruption is an issue of grave concern that must be brought down to a minimum level, but the entire situation should not be looked at through the lens of corruption. Attention must be given to identifying several sectors marred by severe corruption and how the remaining economic activities can be made more functional.

Reports on capital market scandals, the Bangladesh Bank reserve heist, and the Sagor-Runi murder have not been published yet, but the government was seen busy with many issues related to corruption on a small scale.