Transforming Dhaka is impossible without strong leadership

Shaikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan: To understand the actual causes of waterlogging, we need to understand the natural processes at work. Rain is a blessing from Almighty Allah and a gift of nature. Human beings, all living organisms, plants, the overall ecosystem, and our agricultural system all depend on this rainfall. But this blessing has now turned into a curse. The main reason is that we have disrupted the natural flow of the water cycle.

When rain falls on the ground, two main things happen. First, a large portion of the rainwater enters the soil or is absorbed by it, which in scientific terms is called infiltration. Second, after plants and the soil have absorbed what they need, the remaining excess water flows through lower-lying areas into wetlands, canals, or rivers. However, in the name of urbanisation, we have covered most of Dhaka’s surface with concrete. As a result, rainwater no longer has a way to seep into the ground. The water that previously filtered underground now accumulates on the surface, causing waterlogging.

We have also destroyed the natural water bodies and flood-flow zones inside and around the city. Large private housing projects such as Bashundhara and Modhumoti Model Town have largely been built on low-lying wetlands where rainwater once accumulated naturally. Then there is the shrinking of the canal and drainage systems.

Dhaka city once had 56 canals. When the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) transferred responsibility to the city corporations at the end of 2020, only 26 canals remained on official records. Now, even those 26 canals are difficult to locate. The ones that still exist have also been encroached upon according to the official mouza maps.

The condition of the drains is also deplorable; in many places, there is no connection at all between the drains and the canals. On top of this, we have poor waste management. All kinds of garbage and plastic waste end up in the drains, causing them to lose their functionality.

Even if the drainage system works properly, the ultimate outlets for water disposal are the Buriganga, Balu, and Turag rivers. Because of tidal fluctuations, the water levels in these rivers are often higher than the levels of the canals. As a result, when it rains, instead of flowing from the canals into the rivers, the water flows back and floods the city.y