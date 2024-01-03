Tension persists in election, but limit not crossed: Home minister

Stray incidents of violence have been reported between the supporters of your party, Awami League, candidates and independent candidates in various places with casuality taking place in one or two places. Why does clash and violence not stop?
It is not correct that violence is not stopping. When an election approaches in our country, supporters put their heart and soul into the winning of their favourite candidate, and that spreads little tension. Excitement among supporters during the campaign triggered some incidents in a few places. However, nowhere did the situation cross the limit, and nothing excess happened.
But, the incidents happened between the Awami League and the leaders-activists of Awami League because clash and violence have taken place between and the supporters of the Awami League candidates and the party’s independent candidates in various places and that continue.
It is not a matter of Awami League. Election means to contest for victory. Tension arises among supporters of the polls candidates in this sub-continent. Poll violence also took place in our neighbouring country. There has been little tension among the supporters of the candidates contesting the election in our country this time. However, the situation remains under control and law enforcement agencies are on alert to keep the situation calm.
Several ministers are making statements that oppositions who did not join the polls are hatching assassination plots? What is the ground of their remarks?
Such statements were not made officially. However, they (BNP) can carry out sabotage, and we heard and assume that.
BNP alleges more than 20,000 leaders and activists of the party have been arrested so far since their grand rally was foiled on 28 October last year. Why are thousands of leaders and activists of the opposition party being arrested?
The number of arrests that the BNP said is not correct. As far as I know 10,000 people have been arrested to date. BNP leaders and activists who have been arrested face many old cases, and they have been arrested in those cases. No raids are being conducted targeting the arrest of political leaders and activists. Law enforcement agencies routinely arrest nearly 2,000 people on various charges and in various cases every day, and many detainees were released on bail. As a result, there is nothing like thousands of arrests.
Political parties including BNP that are waging an anti-government movement have boycotted the election. Even in this election which is happening without the BNP, tension persists between the supporters of Awami League-nominated candidates and independent candidates in various places. Clash also took place in some places. Is there any fear of any possible clash that may happen on a large scale on voting day?
No, we have no such information. Yet law enforcement agencies remain alert so that no clash or violence takes place. We think elections will be held in a free and fair manner.
*This interview appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna