Election will be accepted in home and abroad

Prothom Alo:

International community including the US has been putting pressure regarding a free, fair and impartial election. How much pressure may it exert on the government or the economy of the country?

Md. Momtazuddin Fakir: The US delegation asked the prime minister whether the elections would be fair or not. The prime minister then clearly stated that the election will be fair and impartial. She is committed to this. The government is committed to conducting free, fair and impartial elections. So, there is really no pressure here.

Elections will affect the economy – the statement is not true. The country is now self-sufficient, not dependent on anyone. I don't think it will have any effect on the economy.