What Prof. Yunus says about Awami League and Sheikh Hasina

Question :

And after Hasina fled, the student protest has chosen you to lead Bangladesh’s interim government. Were you surprised by that decision? And why do you think they wanted you, a non-politician, an economist, respectfully a man in his 80s? Why did they pick you to be the head of this caretaker government, the chief advisor?

Muhammad Yunus: I was surprised because I don’t know them. I never met them. I never had any conversation with them. So this is a message first comes through my colleagues in my organisation that the students are trying to contact you. They want you to take over the responsibility. I said ignore them; don’t get involved with this discussion. So trying to convince them that this is not happening. So, the next day they themselves try to get to me directly because it’s not working with my colleagues. So they called me and explained to me. I said no, find somebody else, I don’t want to get involved.

So it’s three days of this negotiation; discussion, not negotiation, I’m trying to stay away from it and they keep repeating …