United States views Bangladesh through its own lens

Prothom Alo :

How does the US evaluate the situation in Rakhine, and Cox’s Bazar, and the ongoing conflict between the Myanmar military and the resistance forces, particularly concerning the heightened risk of human trafficking, drug trafficking and terrorists, as well as the impact of this on Rohingya repatriation and regional security?

Donald Lu: I had the opportunity to travel to the Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar last year and I was really moved by the experience. It’s the largest refugee camp in the world. I am particularly moved by the generosity and compassion of the Bangladeshi people. You have welcomed a million people into your country. It is a burden for Bangladeshi people. We want to share that burden. The US is the largest single donor providing assistance to not only the refugees, but we also provide assistance to the Bangladeshi families who live near the refugees. We make a commitment to continue that assistance and to increase that assistance to make sure that all the people of this region –refugees as well as Bangladeshi families are able to live a normal, healthy and safe life.

We are a little concerned that other donors are not contributing enough money. So we talked to the foreign minister today and the foreign secretary about how we can work together – the Bangladesh government and the US, to try to go to other places around the world and ask them to contribute to this important effort.

I am worried. I can see the violence in the Rakhine state. I can see the terrible conditions that exist now in Myanmar. I believe it will be very difficult today for people to go back safely. The UN and all of us who are part of the UN family are trying very hard to create the conditions for the safe return of the refugees. Until then, we are asking Bangladesh to be patient, to continue to support this very vulnerable population. We had a great discussion today about how we can improve the lives of refugees by providing some ability for them to make money to support themselves inside the camp, services for other refugees, or handicrafts or something to help them. We have also talked about the tents that they live in. How can we make them safer and more durable for the monsoon season. I see the commitment of the government, of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to support these refugees. We are grateful to her and to the Bangladeshi people every day for what they do for the refugees.