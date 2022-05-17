'Our hospitals are rich mines for research'

Women have some other social liabilities regardless of their jobs. They have to play different roles at their jobs and at home. We start our day at home and spend the last part of the day with our families. Therefore, women have to fulfil their responsibilities in the family.

In this context, how flexible or tolerant the environment of the organisation is for women is also important. The One or one and a half years after having a child is a very important time in a woman's life. At this time it becomes difficult to do research work along with raising children, due to which many fall behind. At this time they need to have flexible working hours and arrangements to keep their children with them at work. Our organisation has ensured such an environment.

The idea that history or literature is more appropriate for women, not science or technology, still exists in our society today. However, these ideas are changing, but it still largely depends on family preference. Besides, institutional opportunities for scientific research are also very limited.

The physicians or the people who have completed Masters have an opportunity to do MPH where the research is conducted only for a degree. The scope for actual research using that knowledge is very limited.

In this case, government as well as private initiatives are needed. Physicians in our country do not get enough opportunities to conducting research regardless of their gender. They spend most of their time serving the patients though our hospitals are like rich mines of research. If there were advanced infrastructural facilities for advanced scientific activities at the hospitals, the physicians could have taken the privilege of conducting research at their workplaces.

Wherever there is science education, there should be scope of further developing skills and continuous training. Research should be conducted in line with the needs of the country which needs substantial funds. And commitment at the policy-making level of the government is needed to ensure long term arrangement for those substantial funds.

I want to tell the female scientists that they have to respect their own profession. They have to value themselves. They have to make people understand the importance of their job, which is applicable to both their families and workplace. Another thing is they have to develop a mindset to work in collaboration with the skilled scientists at home and abroad.