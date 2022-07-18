WASA should rein in corruption, not to hike water price

The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) wants to fix the price of water based on the affordability of city dwellers and the agency revealed the findings of a technical study on fixing area-based water price on Sunday. According to the new proposal, other than the low-income people or slum dwellers, people will have to purchase water at a higher price.

Former chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission and president of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Golam Rahman spoke to Prothom Alo about the rationality of WASA’s such proposal and other issues.