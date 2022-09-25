'There must be military capacity behind diplomacy'

Myanmar's economic situation is weak and fragile, but it has not collapsed. They are trying to overcome the economic pressure they had faced during Covid. The various sanctions imposed on them at an international level after military rule, has made it hard for them to keep up their economy. But it must be kept in mind that Myanmar is a country replete with resources and have many essential resources with which they can run themselves. The fresh sanctions on Myanmar are nothing new to the country. They have already spent four decades under sanctions in the past and have the experience of how to survive in such circumstances. They are using that to try and tackle the present circumstances. Taking the Ukraine war situation into consideration, the World Bank predicts a 3 per cent growth for Myanmar next year. While it is under pressure somewhat where energy and food is concerned, Myanmar is not facing any major economic threat. The country hasn't collapsed economically and so there is no scope for economic refugees. Nothing like that is likely to happen any time soon.