'Petrobangla takes it for granted that there's no more gas in the country'

Energy savings has now become an important matter for us. We do not want the price of diesel to go up here because of increased fuel prices in the international market. If the price of diesel goes up, this may have an impact on inflation. We have seen how the Tk 15 increase in diesel prices affected our market. The problem is that when the price of diesel goes up, the prices of other commodities go up disproportionately high. There is a disproportionate price hike in the entire supply system. Businesspersons take full advantage of this and hike prices to the optimum. No one has any control over this. So if the price of fuel oil, diesel in particular, goes up in the future, the price of other commodities must be kept in control. In response to the 23 per cent rise in diesel prices, we have seen how bus, truck and launch fares as well as the cost of transporting goods, shot up by 28 to 43 per cent. Fuel makes up only 40 to 50 per cent of bus, truck and other transport fare. So prices shouldn't go up by more than 10 to 15 per cent. But the transport owners managed to convince the government and increased the prices by 28 per cent. Now if the price of diesel is raised for any reason, transport fare cannot be raised by any means. As it is, they are taking excessive fares.

If the situation is to be brought under control, not increasing fuel costs, then energy savings is a must. The government has taken the decision to shut down shops by 8pm. But I feel the citizens need to be conscious too. We must keep in mind that we are going through a war situation. Even on an individual level, we need to be careful about using our lights, fans and cars. We can also save energy by enhancing our skill in power production, running industries and in all areas. But it is vital that pilferage be halted. We know that there is around 7 per cent pilferage in gas. This amounts to the cost of around 150 million cubic feet of gas. There will be huge savings if this can be curtailed.