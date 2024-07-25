They are using the students as shields

Prothom Alo :

Harun-or-Rashid

The quota reform movement took place in 2018 too. The government had even agreed to the students' demands. This time the students took up the movement again in light of a ruling of the High Court. But the government also delayed in taking a decision. BNP-Jamaat took advantage of this and unleashed terror. They attacked the metro rail, elevated expressway, the Shetu Bhaban, and many other installations. They attacked the police. The government had to go into action to halt the destruction and terror they had unleashed. They used the students' movement as a shield. This situation was created as BNP-Jamaat tried to turn the non-political movement of the students into a movement to topple the government. The students say they have nothing to do with the destruction. They will not take the liability.