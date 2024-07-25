They are using the students as shields

Prothom Alo :
Why did the government use force to suppress the students' movement? Couldn't this have been done in a peaceful manner?
Harun-or-Rashid
I consider this movement of the students to be justified. There should not be a 56 per cent quota for government jobs. The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has passed an astute ruling. The demands of the students have been almost completely met in this ruling. The government had to adopt stern measures as BNP-Jamaat had taken advantage of the students' movement to carry out acts of violence.
Prothom Alo :
Why did the government not sit and sort out things with the students? On Tuesday the students placed a four-point urgent demand. And there is the previous eight-point demand.
Harun-or-Rashid
The students cannot order the government to fulfill their demands within 48 hours. The government must take decisions in consideration of the prevailing realities. Everyone witnessed the horrific events that unfolded over the past few days. The demonstrators must understand why the government had to deploy the army and impose curfew. The government has to take stern measures in order to protect state property and the people. I feel that the government, the law enforcement agencies and the protestors must all come to terms with reality.
Prothom Alo :
Shouldn't the government now acquiesce to the students' demands and reopen educational institutions, restore normalcy in the campuses?
Harun-or-Rashid
The educational institutions must be reopened in phases. If the universities are reopened and violence breaks out, who will take the responsibility? If everyone is tolerant, then the situation will gradually return to normal. It must be kept in mind that those who took advantage of the students' movement to unleash terror all around, may be reactivated. They may unleash terror once again.
Prothom Alo :
If there was any problem with the quota reform movement, the law enforcement could have looked into it, the government could have dealt with it. Why did Chhatra League and Jubo League enter the picture?
Harun-or-Rashid
The Chhatra League leaders and activists at the outset had supported the quota reform movement. But when the protestors came up with slogans identifying themselves as "razakars", they took up their own programme. No student organisation that upholds the liberation war could accept that. They held a programme in front of the Raju sculpture. And the quota reform activists held their programmes at the Shaheed Minar. With these two large programmes in place, the opposition forces used this opportunity in their own interests. Chhatra Dal and Shibir activists entered the scene.
Prothom Alo :
But a slogan from the students' movement was also "We wanted the rights of ours/But were made out to be razakars".
Harun-or-Rashid
The quota reform movement took place in 2018 too. The government had even agreed to the students' demands. This time the students took up the movement again in light of a ruling of the High Court. But the government also delayed in taking a decision. BNP-Jamaat took advantage of this and unleashed terror. They attacked the metro rail, elevated expressway, the Shetu Bhaban, and many other installations. They attacked the police. The government had to go into action to halt the destruction and terror they had unleashed. They used the students' movement as a shield. This situation was created as BNP-Jamaat tried to turn the non-political movement of the students into a movement to topple the government. The students say they have nothing to do with the destruction. They will not take the liability.
The government perhaps did not realise that the students' movement would take on such large proportions, would gain support of people from all walks of life. Had due action been taken at the outset, then things wouldn't have come so far
Prothom Alo :
Around 200 were killed in the quota reform movement. Could this have not been avoided?
Harun-or-Rashid
Over 200 have been injured centering the students' quota reform movement. This is most unfortunate and painful. These deaths were unwarranted. I feel these deaths and injuries could have been avoided had BNP-Jamaat not muddied the waters. They have waged movements against the government several times before, but never won people's support. This time they rode on the back of the students' popular movement.
Prothom Alo :
But the students' movement had been absolutely peaceful at the beginning. It was only after Chhatra League attacked the protestors that violence emerged.
Harun-or-Rashid
All sides were to blame.
Prothom Alo :
The government claims that the students in the movement didn't carry out sabotage and destruction. This was done by evil political forces. So why didn't the government give in to the students demands before the evil political forces entered the scene? Had they done so, this situation wouldn't have emerged.
Harun-or-Rashid
The government perhaps did not realise that the students' movement would take on such large proportions, would gain support of people from all walks of life. Had due action been taken at the outset, then things wouldn't have come so far. There were shortcomings in the government's actions, a lack of farsightedness. Everyone supported the justified demand of the quota reform movement. The opposition wanted to divert this into a movement to topple the government, but failed. They were bound to fail. Look at it like this. There was a movement within the country. Had the opposition not unleashed violence and destruction, so many lives would not have been lost. They are liable for this.
Prothom Alo :
Centering the movement, the government is arresting leaders and activists of the movement and members of the public. What do you have to say about this?
Harun-or-Rashid
If the government is making arrests of the basis of specific information and evidence, then I have nothing to say. But if anyone is arrested without specific information or evidence, this must be condemned. We do not want any innocent person to be repressed.
Prothom Alo :
There are allegations that one of the main coordinators of the movement was picked up from his house, torture, then left at Purbachal. As a teacher, what do you have to say?
Harun-or-Rashid
If any such incident took place, it is extremely unfortunate. The concerned person must resort to the law.
Prothom Alo :
What is the way out of the prevailing crisis? The government is not saying anything specific about the students' demands.
Harun-or-Rashid
I would say that all quarters must act in a responsible manner. National interests must be given priority. The students' demands have been met. They should now move away from their movement. The deaths must be investigated and action taken against those responsible. Those who have damaged state property must face the law. If the situated is tackled in a controlled and patient manner, things will soon return to normal. It must be kept in mind that a few days of movement has disrupted public life. This cannot be allowed to spread any further.
Prothom Alo :
Thank you.
Harun-or-Rashid
Thank you too.
* This interview appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir