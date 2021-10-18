‘Politicians have betrayed the minorities’

At a public gathering in Chattogram, you said you had no confidence in politicians. Why this mistrust?

A state cannot run without politics. But when that politics loses its ideology, it can no longer be politics. It becomes malicious politics. During the elections, politicians make big promises, but don’t adhere to those promises once the elections are over. That is why the minority communities feel that politicians have betrayed them. Of course there are exceptions. But the general propensity is to break their promises. The reason behind this is that politics lacks in ideology and culture.

The situation is such at present that a Bangali cannot identify himself as a Bangali, religious differences loom large. This is not just the problem of the minority community. It is a serious challenge for Bangladesh as a state.