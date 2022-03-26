Precise definitions of hijra and transgender are required: Shale Ahmed

When we say Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI), it has a different sort of clarification and explanation. This term mainly used by the UN. But if we focus on two words here – hijra and transgender – since the Mughal Empire, hijra people have been living in a customary way. India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are the most common places where they live. Other South Asian countries do not have a hijra community or culture. Members of the hijra community want to express themselves as women, and the term hijra refers to the culture of a certain group. Hijra people are proud of their heritage and culture. They make a living by blessing new-borns and clapping their hands in traditional songs, dances, and rhythms to earn money.

A hijra gets introduced by a respected guru and becomes a disciple of the guru as part of their own culture. In society, members of the hijra group are known by the name of their gurus. Hijra culture is built on the ‘gurubad’ concept, which states that the guru is the sole owner of all decisions made in a certain hijra society. A hijra guru assists everyone in adhering to their own traditions. In their language, this usual behaviour is known as “hijragiri.” Traditional activities such as 'badhai' (clapping money), blessing a new-born infant, dancing, and singing provide a living for hijras. Some hijras become disciples through initiation, but they do not live in communities or participate in hijragiri.

Besides that, when a child is identified as male or female by a medical expert at birth and that identity differs with his or her perceived gender identity, they are known as transgender. For example, a doctor may identify a child’s genitals as boy’s at birth, but when the youngster grows up and believes he is physiologically a girl, she is referred to as a transwoman. It is not necessary to undergo a surgery, or hormone medication, or a wardrobe change to become a transgender person. A person is considered a transgender from the moment he or she introduces themselves as such.