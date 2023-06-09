‘Cockroaches and other pests can carry multi-drug resistance genes’

The experiments were conducted in July through December 2021. In a nutshell, the findings are: (1) A total of 52 bacterial isolates (26 from the cuticle and 26 from the gut) comprising 20 from Neuromedicine Ward (NMW), 18 from Orthopedic Ward (ORW) and 14 from Surgery Ward (SRW) of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) were used for biochemical analyses and diagnostic characteristics;

(2) Seven Gram-negative rod species namely, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella spp., Serratia marcescens, Salmonella spp., Pseudomonas spp., Enterobacter spp. and Proteus spp. were identified, of which E. coli and Klebsiella spp. were the most dominant bacteria;

(3) Serratia marcescens, Klebsiella spp. and Pseudomonas spp. were resistant to 55.6 per cent of the 18 commonly used antibiotics whereas Escherichia coli, Salmonella spp. Enterobacter spp. and Proteus spp. were sensitive to 50.0 per cent antibiotics;

(4) Overall, the antibiogram profile and multidrug resistant (MDR) pattern of the bacterial isolates from hospital samples revealed 52.3 per cent resistant, 42.1 per cent sensitive and 5.6 per cent mixed (intermediate) response towards the antibiotics under study.